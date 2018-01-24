Party City apologizes after pulling ad that offended people with gluten allergies.

Buckle in to your party seats folks, because Party City just pulled an ad that offended people with gluten allergies, and the world is officially an absurd blue ball spinning into pure oblivion.
The party store issued an official apology statement on Monday after people with Celiac slammed them for making fun of gluten allergies in a commercial.
The commercial in question features two women getting ready to host a Super Bowl shindig, their table includes a generous spread of goodies, including Food Network star Sunny Anderson's inflatable snack stadium.
At one point, a woman gestures to a single snack plate separated on a stool, "Those are some gluten-free options."
“Do we even know people that are like that?” the other woman replies.
“Tina,” the first woman answers.
“Oh, gross, yeah,” the second concludes.
A handful of people on Twitter didn't appreciate the dig at gluten allergies.
Following their decision to remove the ad, Party City issued a full apology statement, and pledged to donate to Celiac Disease research.
"Party City values its customers above all else, and we take your feedback extremely seriously. We recognize that we made an error in judgment by running the recent Big Game commercial, which was insensitive to people with food allergies.We have removed the commercial from our website and all other channels, and sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused.We’d also like to clarify that Sunny Anderson was not involved in the creation of this commercial in any way, and we apologize for any offense it has caused with her audience and fans. We will also be reviewing our internal vetting process on all advertising content to avoid any future issues. In addition, Party City will be making a donation in support of Celiac Disease research."
The Food Network star Sunny Anderson shared the full apology on her Instagram, and thanked Party City for apologizing with the swiftness.
Due to the backlash, the full commercial is no longer available for viewing.