Party City apologizes after pulling ad that offended people with gluten allergies.

Buckle in to your party seats folks, because Party City just pulled an ad that offended people with gluten allergies, and the world is officially an absurd blue ball spinning into pure oblivion.

The party store issued an official apology statement on Monday after people with Celiac slammed them for making fun of gluten allergies in a commercial. Party City commercial angers families affected by celiac disease https://t.co/N6oDOaFEz3 — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) January 23, 2018 The commercial in question features two women getting ready to host a Super Bowl shindig, their table includes a generous spread of goodies, including Food Network star Sunny Anderson's inflatable snack stadium.

At one point, a woman gestures to a single snack plate separated on a stool, "Those are some gluten-free options."

“Do we even know people that are like that?” the other woman replies.

“Tina,” the first woman answers.

“Oh, gross, yeah,” the second concludes.

A handful of people on Twitter didn't appreciate the dig at gluten allergies.