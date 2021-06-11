Party host asks if they were wrong to uninvite co-worker who demands to bring his kids.

Excluding young children from a wedding can send parents furiously texting each other about how disrespectful it is that you don't want toddlers screech-screaming through your beachfront wedding vows. While it can be inconvenient for parents to find alternative childcare or have to RSVP no to events they would attend if they could bring their children, ultimately the guest list is up to the host. Bringing children when they aren't invited, especially when their safety or wellbeing could be threatened by intoxicated adults or a dangerous location, is both rude and reckless.
So, when a frustrated campground party host decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not they were wrong to refuse to invite young children, people were there to help deem a verdict.
I host camping trips often and some of my co-workers I'm friends with were interested. It's a big party in the woods on my aunt's huge rural property. It's a group of people in their 20s and early 30s, nobody's ever brought a kid or anyone under 21 for that matter.