Party host asks if they were wrong to uninvite co-worker who demands to bring his kids.

Child-free or "adults only" events can cause a war of passive aggression in the group chat if you're not extra clear who is invited...

Excluding young children from a wedding can send parents furiously texting each other about how disrespectful it is that you don't want toddlers screech-screaming through your beachfront wedding vows. While it can be inconvenient for parents to find alternative childcare or have to RSVP no to events they would attend if they could bring their children, ultimately the guest list is up to the host. Bringing children when they aren't invited, especially when their safety or wellbeing could be threatened by intoxicated adults or a dangerous location, is both rude and reckless.

So, when a frustrated campground party host decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not they were wrong to refuse to invite young children, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for uninviting my coworker from camping when he was pushy about bringing his young children for a drinking weekend?