Pastor's post apologizing for years of making girls 'cover up' their bodies goes viral.

Admitting you've done wrong in the past is an essential part of growing and becoming a better person, but that doesn't mean it's not difficult.

Fessing up to your past mistakes can be a massively humbling experience, particularly when you're a public figure with a lot of eyes on you. But where there's potential to feel mortified, there's also the opportunity to feel catharsis and inspire others to reflect on themselves.

The pastor of 20 years Bryce Brewer did just this in a recent Facebook post, where he admitted he's helped propagate a toxic culture around young girl's bodies.

So I need to issue an apology (I am using some humor here too). I have been a youth pastor on and off for over 20 years,... Posted by Bryce Brewer on Sunday, July 11, 2021

In his post, he wrote about how forcing young girls to adhere to strict dress codes and wear one-pieces in order to stay "modest" he made their bodies a target of shame, instead of putting the emphasis on boys (and really everyone) to not automatically sexualize women and girls.