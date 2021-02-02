Patient asks if it’s wrong to leave therapist a bad review after he cut session short.

Therapy is an incredibly valuable tool for many people, but it can be a difficult process to find a therapist you trust...

Finding the right treatment and working with a therapist that is fully equipped to handle your specific needs can take some time. Still, every therapist should remain professional and showing up late to the session or cutting a session short are red flags. While it's always better to try and resolve a problem you have with customer service with the business first, if you've exhausted all efforts and feel compelled to warn others about your bad experience, online reviews can be helpful.

Leaving a bad review can seriously harm individual employees or a company, so it's best to only leave a disparaging review if you're completely honest and have first expressed your concerns directly to the business. Telling a waiter "everything was great" and then turning to Yelp to rant about how your free soda refills took too long will award you some seriously rough karma.