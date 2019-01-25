A troll came for Patton Oswalt and got shut down with kindness.

Trolls are lurking everywhere. They hide out in the darkest corners of the internet with bundles insults in tow, and they run rampant on the sunniest parts of Instagram defecating on people's happiness. Most people who spend a sizable are likely to encounter a few trolls here and there, and these encounters grow exponentially if you're famous.

The comedian Patton Oswalt is a veteran at dealing with internet trolls. Through time and experience he has learned the art of ignoring them when healthy, and also engaging bitter trolls when the time is right.

This week, after Trump posted a rhyming tweet fit for a fascist version of Dr. Seuss, Oswalt did what any profession comedian does: he chimed in with his own poem.

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

I truly believe Oswalt could sell whole chapbooks full of anti-Trump prose at his comedy shows.

You like pomes? I like pomes too! Here’s a pome I wroted:

ROSES ARE RED

TOMMY SHAW WAS IN STYX

YOU’RE GOING TO RESIGN

EAT A BUCKET OF DICKS https://t.co/PtfkFoUlIk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 23, 2019

While many of Oswalt's followers were loving the exchange with the president, one man chimed in particularly hard with his hate for the comedian.