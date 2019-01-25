A troll came for Patton Oswalt and got shut down with kindness.

Trolls are lurking everywhere. They hide out in the darkest corners of the internet with bundles insults in tow, and they run rampant on the sunniest parts of Instagram defecating on people's happiness. Most people who spend a sizable are likely to encounter a few trolls here and there, and these encounters grow exponentially if you're famous.
The comedian Patton Oswalt is a veteran at dealing with internet trolls. Through time and experience he has learned the art of ignoring them when healthy, and also engaging bitter trolls when the time is right.
This week, after Trump posted a rhyming tweet fit for a fascist version of Dr. Seuss, Oswalt did what any profession comedian does: he chimed in with his own poem.
I truly believe Oswalt could sell whole chapbooks full of anti-Trump prose at his comedy shows.
While many of Oswalt's followers were loving the exchange with the president, one man chimed in particularly hard with his hate for the comedian.
While normally these types of comments get lost by the wayside, this time Oswalt went to Michael Beatty's page before deciding to respond.
He quickly discovered that Beatty was a Vietnam veteran who had recently been hospitalized for two weeks. During that time Beatty was in a coma due to diabetes and sepsis, so, rather than engaging with the negativity, Oswalt flipped the dynamic on its head by responding with compassion.
Oswalt shared a link to Beatty's health-related GoFundMe, and kicked it off with a $2,000 donation. After that, other donations quickly started pouring in, and Beatty's tone immediately changed. He was completely flabbergasted and touched by the comedian's act of kindness.
When Beatty thanked the internet for their compassion, Oswalt made sure to keep it light by teasing him.
Beatty's GoFundMe quickly reached over $30,000, and the donations are still rolling in. People were quick to share how this speaks to Oswalt's character, since most people would (rightfully) insult Beatty or move along.
Beatty shared that this exchange, and the outpouring of love profoundly affected him, and he's going to reflect on the ways he engages with people in the future.