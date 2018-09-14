Trump's campaign chairman flipped on him and people are flipping out.

Hey guys, the president's former campaign chairman just plead guilty to crimes including Conspiracy Against The United States, and it sounds like a pretty big deal. Probably because it is.
Paul Manafort, who was recently found guilty of eight felonies, entered a guilty plea in a D.C. court, staving off a new trial and likely igniting hell from Trump's Twitter fingers.
Not only did Manafort plead guilty, he also entered an agreement to cooperate with Muellers Avengers of prosecutors, scoring a lighter sentence for spilling all the tea he knows.
As summarized by Natasha Bertand in The Atlantic, here are a few things that Manafort will likely talk to special counsel Robert Mueller about.
Trump's lawyers have already had to fix their statement on the matter. They said "The President did nothing wrong and Paul Manafort will tell the truth"—taking out the truth part because that is very much the problem. The truth just might implicate the president.
The White House, on the other hand, is going with their tried-and-true strategy of straight-up lying. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that the crimes he's guilty of have nothing to do with Trump, but according to the indictment, Manafort did crimes throughout the campaign and the year 2017.
Pundits and regular people on Twitter are celebrating this massive flip as the worst news for the Trump family/administration (what's the difference?) yet.
The schadenfreude is exactly what the doctor ordered for this cold and dreary Friday.
Happy weekend!!!!