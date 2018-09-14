Trump's campaign chairman flipped on him and people are flipping out.

Hey guys, the president's former campaign chairman just plead guilty to crimes including Conspiracy Against The United States, and it sounds like a pretty big deal. Probably because it is.

#BREAKING: Manafort has pleaded guilty to two felonies -- conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice.



He faces 5 yrs max on each count and will remain in custody — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 14, 2018

Paul Manafort, who was recently found guilty of eight felonies, entered a guilty plea in a D.C. court, staving off a new trial and likely igniting hell from Trump's Twitter fingers.

Not only did Manafort plead guilty, he also entered an agreement to cooperate with Muellers Avengers of prosecutors, scoring a lighter sentence for spilling all the tea he knows.

As summarized by Natasha Bertand in The Atlantic, here are a few things that Manafort will likely talk to special counsel Robert Mueller about.

Trump and Manafort have spent months sharing information about the Russia investigation. Now, Manafort has decided to help the government. Here's a snapshot of what they could discuss (in addition to the Trump Tower meeting): https://t.co/YjmJZdmwRs pic.twitter.com/5gR7hWfceq — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 14, 2018

Trump's lawyers have already had to fix their statement on the matter. They said "The President did nothing wrong and Paul Manafort will tell the truth"—taking out the truth part because that is very much the problem. The truth just might implicate the president.