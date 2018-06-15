Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort is officially going to jail and the schadenfreude is just too rich.

Orli Matlow
Jun 15, 2018@4:37 PM
President Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort had his bail revoked for tampering with witness testimony and will be waiting in jail until his trial for charges that include conspiracy against the United States.

Live look at Manafort in his cell.
According to news reports of today's court proceedings, Manafort's lawyer asked the judge why he would need to go to jail for this additional crimes when they could just confiscate his phone.

"This is not middle school. I can't take his cell phone," Judge Amy Berman Jackson said.

This isn't middle school. There are no cootie shots before prison.
Here are the best, funniest reactions to a former "Lock her up!" chanter getting locked up.

