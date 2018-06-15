Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort is officially going to jail and the schadenfreude is just too rich.

Advertising
President Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort had his bail revoked for tampering with witness testimony and will be waiting in jail until his trial for charges that include conspiracy against the United States.
According to news reports of today's court proceedings, Manafort's lawyer asked the judge why he would need to go to jail for this additional crimes when they could just confiscate his phone.
"This is not middle school. I can't take his cell phone," Judge Amy Berman Jackson said.
Here are the best, funniest reactions to a former "Lock her up!" chanter getting locked up.
"But can you at least put me in one of those converted Walmart jails?" -Paul Manafort— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 15, 2018
