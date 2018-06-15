Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort is officially going to jail and the schadenfreude is just too rich.

President Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort had his bail revoked for tampering with witness testimony and will be waiting in jail until his trial for charges that include conspiracy against the United States.

According to news reports of today's court proceedings, Manafort's lawyer asked the judge why he would need to go to jail for this additional crimes when they could just confiscate his phone.

"This is not middle school. I can't take his cell phone," Judge Amy Berman Jackson said.

Here are the best, funniest reactions to a former "Lock her up!" chanter getting locked up.

paul manafort better get on the phone with kim kardashian asap. — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) June 15, 2018

Mueller is sending one legal message to Manafort today:



This will be the first day of the rest of your life in jail if you don't cooperate with us. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) June 15, 2018