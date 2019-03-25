Paul Rudd finally revealed his secret to never aging. Sorry, it can't be bought.

By now, it's likely that you know that Paul Rudd is immortal. At some point in his career, he either convened with a coven of witches or a dark apartment full of vampires in order to be imbued with the ability to never age.

His ability to forgo the normal aging process has been common knowledge for years, but it was confirmed once more this past weekend when Rudd attended a Clueless reunion at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Paul Rudd doesn’t age pic.twitter.com/edWQoyyJgk — Actor Trivia (@ActorTrivia) March 12, 2019

The photos from the event showed the cast 25 years after the movie was released, and Rudd suspiciously looks exactly the same age as he did in the movie.

So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_faison and @breckinmeyer! Such a great day at #c2e2 pic.twitter.com/fjXeIrGKad — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) March 24, 2019