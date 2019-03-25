Paul Rudd finally revealed his secret to never aging. Sorry, it can't be bought.

By now, it's likely that you know that Paul Rudd is immortal. At some point in his career, he either convened with a coven of witches or a dark apartment full of vampires in order to be imbued with the ability to never age.
His ability to forgo the normal aging process has been common knowledge for years, but it was confirmed once more this past weekend when Rudd attended a Clueless reunion at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.
The photos from the event showed the cast 25 years after the movie was released, and Rudd suspiciously looks exactly the same age as he did in the movie.
Seriously though, everyone from the cast looks happy and healthy, but Rudd's ability to transcend the natural aging process feels nothing short of a mystery. He doesn't look like he's had plastic surgery done, and yet his face looks 25. Obviously, everyone ages differently and a healthy lifestyle can do wonders, but this feels borderline creepy.
So, finally, after torturing the public with his beauty for decades, Rudd was pressured by his costars to share his secret. His answer still leaves us with a lot of questions, but it's something.
"I'm 80 years old on the inside. In here, pure darkness. And a little moisturiser," Rudd revealed.
This just confirms the fact that Rudd undoubtedly has a strong skin care routine, and likely some deal with the devil.