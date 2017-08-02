Oh Paul Ryan, if only you were actually as awesome as you think you are.
The current Speaker of the House and former vice-presidential candidate has always had a thing for forced images of himself looking... cool? Back in 2012 he did a photo shoot for Time Magazine in which he posed with dumbbells and a backwards hat — an attempt to solidify his image as the young, fit, P90X future of the republican party.
Only problem was, the photos made it look like he had literally never seen weights or a gym before:
Unphased, Speaker-bro Ryan has toweled off and moved on to this super cool video promoting President Trump's border wall. No, really, this video has everything. Helicopters. Boats. Horses. Paul Ryan pointing at stuff:
Not to mention an ultra clear message: Speaker Ryan is a badass action hero who will build the wall and who has totally been on a horse before.
Needless to say, the internet had a different interpretation and reaction to the video was probably not as he intended.
Sad.
Maybe one day Paul Ryan will finally be taken seriously as the weightlifting, horse riding, helicopter pointing out of'ing badass he knows he is.
Until then, watch the video in it's awkward entirety here: