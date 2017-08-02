Advertising

Oh Paul Ryan, if only you were actually as awesome as you think you are.

The current Speaker of the House and former vice-presidential candidate has always had a thing for forced images of himself looking... cool? Back in 2012 he did a photo shoot for Time Magazine in which he posed with dumbbells and a backwards hat — an attempt to solidify his image as the young, fit, P90X future of the republican party.

Only problem was, the photos made it look like he had literally never seen weights or a gym before:

Time Magazine

Unphased, Speaker-bro Ryan has toweled off and moved on to this super cool video promoting President Trump's border wall. No, really, this video has everything. Helicopters. Boats. Horses. Paul Ryan pointing at stuff:

YouTube / Speaker Paul Ryan

Not to mention an ultra clear message: Speaker Ryan is a badass action hero who will build the wall and who has totally been on a horse before.

YouTube / Speaker Paul Ryan

Needless to say, the internet had a different interpretation and reaction to the video was probably not as he intended.

I didn't think Paul Ryan could look more ridiculous than when he posted those weight-lifting photos.

And then he got on the horse. — John Q. Public (@logicssafehaven) August 1, 2017

Paul Ryan on a horse is the funniest thing I've seen today. It's early, though.



In 2018 we'll get a pic of his concession to @IronStache https://t.co/nwzenR14Xn — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) August 1, 2017

RT if you agree → Paul Ryan looks super weird on a horse. https://t.co/aM47krFAw7 — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) August 1, 2017

This is a bad movie with a grotesque budget & no coherent script. The hero seemed more dangerous than the supposed villains. 2 thumbs down. pic.twitter.com/o6IXCEuEaL — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) August 1, 2017

Oh, I thought that was the Marlboro Man. https://t.co/wNM8aZamjw — Edward the First (@MorganVids) August 1, 2017

Paul Ryan: I went on a helicopter ride and rode a horsey! https://t.co/LpxmFmd46G — Fresho-Electro (@edcoleman78) August 1, 2017

very few people look more awkward on a horse than paul ryan — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 1, 2017

Sad.

Maybe one day Paul Ryan will finally be taken seriously as the weightlifting, horse riding, helicopter pointing out of'ing badass he knows he is.

Until then, watch the video in it's awkward entirety here:

