Twitter has no mercy when it comes to unfunny people. This rule applies exponentially to unfunny people who have been actively fighting to strip Americans of affordable healthcare. So, when Paul Ryan attempted to make a funny meme on Twitter that referenced Taylor Swift, well, the internet had a full fledged ball in his dishonor.

The "meme" if we want to be gracious enough to call it that, features a photo of the music video from The Bangles hit "Walk Like An Egyptian" side by side with a screenshot from Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." His hilarious caption, pray tell?! Buckle in, it's a knockout. As a futile attempt at humor and cultural relevance, Ryan wrote: "America's music tastes have changed since 1986, but our tax code hasn’t. It’s time."

Nice one, daddio.

America's music tastes have changed since 1986, but our tax code hasn’t. It’s time. https://t.co/FMZZNwFu7O pic.twitter.com/fSqwPYAURu — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) September 22, 2017

Twitter wasted no time before thoroughly roasting Ryan's attempt at creating a "funny meme."

This is officially the most white Republican thing I’ve ever seen — POTUS (@wrobby123) September 22, 2017

There are two main levels to make fun of here (surely more if you try).

First off, there's Ryan's concept of popular music, which is always a subjective touchstone to toy with, but received aggressive backlash from Twitter.

Everyone thinks Walk Like an Egyptian is still a better song, you dumb fuck. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) September 22, 2017

Then there's the way he awkwardly shoehorned tax codes into a tweet about a polarizing pop star.

Paul Ryan trying to use #memes to push his terrible tax reform policy and this is all I can think of: https://t.co/eNjDTM0sML #TaxReform — Flog Post (@Flog_Post) September 22, 2017

This would be an endearing uncle move if he wasn't a verified psychopath who wants to watch the poor die out while he figures out photoshop at a glacial pace.

"iT's tImE."

How do you even tie your own shoes in the morning? pic.twitter.com/XpSQd0Psd4 — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) September 22, 2017

In any case, Twitter had some fun bashing his attempt at engaging in "funny meme" culture.

Beyonce has changed since 1999 but Paul Ryan hasn't. Congress needs an update and a new speaker. pic.twitter.com/y0cPUvlkwX — M1Barns (@MBarns1) September 22, 2017

When the world is on fire, the least we can do is make fun of Ryan's attempt to relate to other human beings.

At the end of the day, the people of Twitter just want him to go home.

You wish to speak of music, eh? pic.twitter.com/hou8H23bie — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) September 22, 2017

In a perfect world, he'd disappear into a shallow grave, the depths of the ocean, or a place without political power.

