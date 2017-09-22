Twitter has no mercy when it comes to unfunny people. This rule applies exponentially to unfunny people who have been actively fighting to strip Americans of affordable healthcare. So, when Paul Ryan attempted to make a funny meme on Twitter that referenced Taylor Swift, well, the internet had a full fledged ball in his dishonor.
The "meme" if we want to be gracious enough to call it that, features a photo of the music video from The Bangles hit "Walk Like An Egyptian" side by side with a screenshot from Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." His hilarious caption, pray tell?! Buckle in, it's a knockout. As a futile attempt at humor and cultural relevance, Ryan wrote: "America's music tastes have changed since 1986, but our tax code hasn’t. It’s time."
Nice one, daddio.
Twitter wasted no time before thoroughly roasting Ryan's attempt at creating a "funny meme."
There are two main levels to make fun of here (surely more if you try).
First off, there's Ryan's concept of popular music, which is always a subjective touchstone to toy with, but received aggressive backlash from Twitter.
Then there's the way he awkwardly shoehorned tax codes into a tweet about a polarizing pop star.
This would be an endearing uncle move if he wasn't a verified psychopath who wants to watch the poor die out while he figures out photoshop at a glacial pace.
In any case, Twitter had some fun bashing his attempt at engaging in "funny meme" culture.
When the world is on fire, the least we can do is make fun of Ryan's attempt to relate to other human beings.
At the end of the day, the people of Twitter just want him to go home.
In a perfect world, he'd disappear into a shallow grave, the depths of the ocean, or a place without political power.