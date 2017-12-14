Paul Ryan might retire next year, and Twitter is rolling out the red carpet of trolling.

A bombshell report published by Politico revealed that 47-year-old Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan may be calling it quits come next year.

According to the report, Ryan has told his "closest confidantes" or possible plans to retire following the 2018 midterm elections. A series of interviews with three dozen fellow lawmakers, conservative lobbyists, and administration aides revealed that none of Ryan's peers think he'll stay in the House following the midterm.

Seems like a lot of smoke in the Capitol for there to be no fire...https://t.co/iVrFaXN99Q — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 14, 2017

However, during a press conference on Thursday, when reporters asked Ryan if he was leaving Congress soon, he chuckled and said "I'm not, no."

Regardless of the tenuous nature of Ryan's potential early retirement, people on Twitter are already fantasizing about his exit.

One could even say they've rolled out the red carpet for his resignation. And there are a lot of political theories about why Ryan would retire at such a young age, and such a potentially high point in his career.

