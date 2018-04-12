The pee tape seems a whole lot realer after James Comey’s book.

Gather around, a new political tell-all is about to hit the shelves, this time penned by none other than former FBI director James Comey himself. If the leaked portions serve as an accurate preview, Comey's upcoming release, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership is slated to spill gallons of hot tea all over the internet.

For starters, a passage acquired by the NY Post alludes to the infamous Russian pee tape in a way that makes the tape seem very, very real.

New York Post reports that, in Comey's book, Comey says that Trump asked him to investigate the 'pee tape' to reassure Melania.https://t.co/ddoNWMtw5B — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 12, 2018

According to the book, Trump brought up the pee-tape during a private dinner on Jan. 27, 2017. This was merely days after FBI's dossier, aka the pee-tape dossier was leaked to the public.

The dossier in question contained claims that the Kremlin had a tape of Trump receiving golden showers while laying on a bed formerly occupied by president Obama.