The pee tape seems a whole lot realer after James Comey’s book.

Gather around, a new political tell-all is about to hit the shelves, this time penned by none other than former FBI director James Comey himself. If the leaked portions serve as an accurate preview, Comey's upcoming release, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership is slated to spill gallons of hot tea all over the internet.
For starters, a passage acquired by the NY Post alludes to the infamous Russian pee tape in a way that makes the tape seem very, very real.
According to the book, Trump brought up the pee-tape during a private dinner on Jan. 27, 2017. This was merely days after FBI's dossier, aka the pee-tape dossier was leaked to the public.
The dossier in question contained claims that the Kremlin had a tape of Trump receiving golden showers while laying on a bed formerly occupied by president Obama.
"He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true," Comey wrote in his book.
Comey then goes on to describe Trump's fixation on the pee-related allegations.
"He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him," Comey wrote.
While we may just have to wait until the book comes out to get more of this sweet, sweet pee-related juice, Trump's admission that Melania might believe he's culpable speaks volumes no matter what.