Peloton responds to backlash after ‘Sex and the City’ character’s death.

Spoiler alert in case you haven't yet had time to dive into the "Sex and The City" reboot: It's not just Samantha you're going to be mourning...

"And Just Like That...," the limited series reboot to the Cosmopolitan cocktail-sipping, fantasy saga of the romantic life of Manhattan's stylish elite, has left fans shocked. While everyone expected to feel a gaping void without Kim Cattrall's iconic performance as Samantha, nobody expected a tragic Peloton accident (even though this is the same show that had a character plummet to her death from a high-rise window, cigarette in hand).

While the dialogue never explicitly blames the Peloton bike itself for Carrie's beloved Big's untimely demise, a trendy rich-person exercise bike is the murder weapon at play here. Twitter jokes and fan reactions became so intense after the premiere that Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council, felt compelled to comment on the storyline in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.