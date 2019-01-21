Pence tried to compare Trump to MLK and the internet is brutally roasting him.

It appears that our women-fearing, homophobic, Jesus Camp counselor of a Vice President, Mike Pence, is at it again, being shamelessly offensive.

With everything going on concerning the government shutdown, Pence just couldn't help but make it all much worse by opening his ignorant, hateful mouth. One day before Martin Luther King Jr. day, Pence dared to compare the values of MLK to those of our current president. MLK is honored today for championing equal rights, love, and acceptance among all people while Trump shut down the government because he wants to build a spiky steel barricade on our border. MLK fought for the future, while Trump is so confused about climate change he's trying to use the cold weather to invalidate global warming. Here's a list of similarities between Trump and MLK:

1. They're both human men.

That's it!

Here's a clip of Pence using MLK's quote, "Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy" to support Trump's border wall.

Nice try, Pence. This is a major swing and a miss. Plucking this specific quote out of the many great lessons MLK gave us is like a hungover college student trying to find the most vague scholarly opinion to support a totally batsh*t thesis statement. It's disrespectful to MLK's legacy and Pence, if he has the capacity for it, should be very ashamed.