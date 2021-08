People on social media are reacting with shock and frustration to a viral video of an anti-masker harassing an elderly masked woman on a New York subway train.

The video was posted on Instagram and Twitter by user @Subway_DJ, who both filmed and condemned the display on the Q train.

The video starts with the man standing aggressively over the woman, who references the penalty for not wearing a mask on New York trains, and tells him she hopes “police will come and give him a $50 fine."