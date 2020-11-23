When Pfizer recently announced it had completed phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccine, with 95% efficacy, it naturally sparked a lot of excitement and questions.First off, a shock of hope spread through the internet, as the public spotted a glimmer of light at the end of this horrifying pandemic tunnel. But alongside that light were the pressing questions of what kinds of side effects this vaccine has, if it's equally effective on all demographics, and what taking it actually means.Luckily, for us inquiring minds, the Imgur user mademsmith decided to write about her experience participating in the vaccine trial, and all that it entailed.My Experience With the Pfizer Covid Vaccine BUCKLE UP FOLKS. It's gonna be a long one. I participated in the Pfizer Covid Vaccine trial, and since it's looking like the vaccine is going to be available soon, here are my two cents about the experience and why you should get it. MAJOR DISCLAIMER: I participated in a randomized trial. As of right now, I have not been un-blinded, so I have no clue if I actually got the vaccine or not. She started her post by clarifying that because she was a blind study participant she isn't 100 percent sure she received the vaccine (vs. placebo). However, based on several factors, she suspects she received the actual vaccine. Based on some stuff I'll talk about later in the post, I'm fairly certain I got the vax and not the placebo. I am going to speak about MY experience and how I felt after getting the shot, but there is a 50% chance that all my symptoms were bullshit and simply due to placebo. So please do not come for me saying there's no way I got it or that I can't possibly know what I'm talking about. First, you may be wondering... why did I chose to participate? Well, for starters, I'm an EMT. My partner is a school counselor. We are at very high risk. OP revealed that she works as an EMT (a high risk profession), is young and healthy, and a strong believer in science - so taking part in the study felt right up her alley. The second reason is that I am a huge believer in science. As a molecular and Cellular biology major, I have a fairly intimate understanding of the science behind vaccines, the risks and benefits associated, and the scientific method in general. I trust this vaccine, and I hope I can encourage some of you to trust it with me. Third, vaccine trials need bodies. They need people to try this stuff out. I am young and healthy, and at a very low risk for side effects as it is. I'm 100% willing to essentially donate my immune system to science to test a vaccine that could help millions, even billions. The Vaccine. The Pfizer vax is a two dose mRNA vax. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses, and is stored at very cold temperatures. The doses are administered about 3 weeks apart. The vaccine has to be stored at something like -90 degrees (read: f*cking cold), which means that it takes about 30 minutes to thaw. Many of you have probably read these details in news articles etc, so I won't go much further into it. Appointment #1. The first appointment was a lot of paperwork and consent forms. We (my partner and I) then got our blood drawn to test for antibodies to COVID. I caught my partner because he passes out when he gets his blood drawn, which was the highlight of my visit. We both got a nasal COVID test, which is really not as bad as it sounds, though certainly not pleasant. While some people experiences side effects immediately after receiving the first dose, OP and her partner were lucky enough to not feel any immediate kickback. Then, once everything was done and signed, they STARTED thawing the vax. Painful. So we waited 30 minutes. We got the shot. We waited for another 30 minutes for observation to make sure we didn't have any immediate reactions or side effects. We didn't. Post Vax #1. At this point, I had no suspicions about whether I got the vax or placebo. I had my fingers crossed that it was the vax because I come into contact with Covid patients fairly often. But nothing about the experience made me think one way or the other. The day after shot #1 both my partner and I felt fairly exhausted, but we attributed it to the blood draw (remember this detail for later). Appointment #2. Some more paperwork, but no blood draw. However, after the second dose, both OP and her partner were awake all night with light COVID symptoms.Luckily, the symptoms subsided within 24 hours, but the acute physical response caused them to both suspect they received the actual vaccine and not placebo. Another nasal swab (not so yay). And then, 30 minutes of waiting for the shot and 30 minutes of observation time. A much quicker appointment overall. Again, no suspicious about whether we got the vax or the placebo, or even if we got the same thing as each other. UNTIL...the side effects. Let me reiterate. I am still blinded, so I have no hard evidence to back up my claim to having the vaccine. I am simply speaking about my experience and making guesses based on that. Both my partner and I woke up about 3 am the night after getting the second shot with slight fevers, sore throats, and general I-feel-like-sh*t and holy-sh*t-do-we-have-covid. We both skipped work to be safe. As the day progressed, we felt better and better. Our temps went down, and we felt less and less like sh*t. By that night, we felt almost totally fine, and by the next morning we felt back to normal. We knew fairly quickly that we didn't have COVID because of the results of the nasal swab test at appointment #2. At this point, we both began to suspect we got the vax, and not the placebo. We checked back through all the paperwork and our symptoms- classic flu symptoms- were also the classic vax symptoms seen in folks in phase 1 of the pfizer trial. OP laid ended her post by laying out the reasons she believes she received the vaccine and not placebo. Ok, I felt funny, so what? That's the point of the placebo, right? Fair point. Here's a few other reasons. Remember how I felt after vax #1? Well, during appointment #3, we got a blood draw, and a blood draw only. No passing out this time (yay!). The next day, we felt no abnormal exhaustion or weakness. SO, it seems likely to me that my feelings of exhaustion after appointment #1 were actually due to the shot. Not enough for you? I totally understand. I heard a few elderly folks talking about their side effects. Namely, they were saying they think they got the placebo because they didn't feel any side effects after their shots. Now, in my understanding, the vax is supposed to have worse size effects in elderly folks, so if they felt nothing and I felt something, it makes me think I got the vax. She also reminded people that it's important to still wear a mask after being vaccinated while the curve continues to flatten. And that's really all I've got. A last reminder - this is my experience. While I do think I have the vax, I'm fully aware I might not, and my dumb mushy meat lump (aka my brain) may have just placeboed me into thinking I got it because that's what I was hoping for. And, while I do think I have the vaccine, I am operating as if I don't. While it has a very high efficacy, there's always a chance it doesn't work for any given individual. I also do not want to spread COVID to others. I have continued and will continue to wear my mask, and I encourage others to as well, even if you get the vaccine. Some takeaways: - If you get the vax, expect to wait a while, and to possibly feel like sht for a day after. Remember that feeling like shit for a day is better than catching covid. - Listen to scientists and health officials. Wear your goddamn f*cking mask so help me God, until they say it is safe not to - once this pandemic is over, consider wearing a mask whenever you are sick and out in public, both or protect others, and to encourage a society in which we care for others, not only ourselves I'll try to answer as many questions in the comments as possible, but please read through other comments to look for the answer before asking something twice. This will help move the vaccine forward which will go down as a remarkable achievement. chap1700 wrote: Thank you for sharing your experience! And thanks to you and your partner for testing the vaccine! You two are awesome people! KeepTheBeerComing echoed OP's experienced: I’m in the Pfizer trial too! Same story as yours except I felt like I got hit by a bus 4 hours after the 2nd injection. As multiple vaccine options become more viable, it's increasingly helpful to have firsthand stories to reference.