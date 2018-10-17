People are being tricked by clickbait into voting. God bless America!

Just when you thought America's obsession with celebrity gossip couldn't do anything except distract you from work and slowly burn away your brain cells, a recent Twitter trend has come to save our dignity.
What's more important than Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's breakup, whatever new thing Kayne West has decided to ruin, One Direction's status, and the Kardashians? According to Twitter, it's registering to vote.
Twitter users have harnessed the power of clickbait to lure people into the booths before the November midterms, and it's having a powerful effect. The trend began with Ashlee Marie Preston, whose link to register to vote has been clicked on over 2 million times. All thanks to Kim and Kanye.
Other people quickly caught on:
Tim's lure about Ariana and Pete was clicked on more than one million times.
Whether or not this method will actually lead people to the voting booths is difficult to predict, but it certainly has people engaging.
If you haven't yet taken the two minutes required to register to vote, but you are willing to spend five minutes analyzing every detail of Pete and Ariana's breakup, it's time to wake up!
And, if you're already registered and awaiting the fateful future day in November, feel free to indulge in devising a plan for how to handle Kanye. Happy voting!