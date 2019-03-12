People are dragging ‘vegan’ Ariana Grande for promoting a dairy and egg-filled Starbucks drink.

Ariana Grande is pretty much killing it this year.

After her brief stint with being engaged, she released a chain of breakup-inspired hits and I don't know a single person who doesn't know and love her. She's the polly pocket of pop stars but her voice and reputation is big. So big, in fact, that Starbucks is trying to get in on her buzz by using her to market a new drink. Starbucks, maybe stay in your lane of being a crash pad/bathroom-on-the-go for college kids and freelancers--all these new ideas are getting weird. Luxury Starbucks with wine? Running for President?

While a fun summery drink that's probably 10% coffee and 90% sugar sponsored by Ariana Grande sounds like fun, some people think it's hypocritical that the drink isn't vegan. Since 2013, Grande has expressed she tries to follow a plant-based diet out of love for animals, but the drink Starbucks is pedaling in her image has milk and eggs in it. When can we let the trend of putting eggs in beverages go? I don't need salmonella with my whiskey sour and I definitely don't need it in my coffee.