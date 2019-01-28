People are furious at 'RENT Live' for hiding an actor in a wheelchair. 525,600 f*ckups.

Last night, "Rent Live" aired on Fox and people have well, some thoughts.

Before the show was set to air, the actor playing Roger, Brennin Hunt, unfortunately broke his foot. Is this a sign from the heavens that bringing a 90's musical all about the 90's back for a 2019 audience isn't the right move? Is it a subtle signal that rent is generally about a group of entitled artists refusing to pay for their apartments and it doesn't exactly make liberals look good in our current political climate? I won't get into all that now. Considering Hunt is known for his time on X-Factor and as a country singer, Fox didn't want to bring in a less-famous understudy. It's also worth noting that they hadn't hired any understudies, a mistake only televised live theater would make.

Instead of using the "show must go on," "take me for what I am" mentality, Fox decided to air footage from the dress rehearsal, while the actual live audience got to see a table read of the show with Hunt in a wheelchair. The latter, of course, sounds like a much better show and far more in line with the spirit of "Rent." The musical celebrates diversity, yet Fox didn't think one of its characters could be in a wheelchair? Fortunately, Twitter was able to scrounge up some footage of the actual live performance.