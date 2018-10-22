People are hyperventilating over this viral video of a forest ‘breathing.’

In case all of the horror TV shows and movies coming out before Halloween aren't scaring you enough, you can sit back and let nature do the work this time.

Turns out, the natural forces of our planet can create horror without haunted houses or masked intruders. Just plain old, science. It lives among us!

A video of a forest in Sacre-Coeur, Quebec that appeared to be breathing has been circulating the internet:

The ground looks like it's breathing in Quebec Forest pic.twitter.com/dEv7JbCNqM — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) October 20, 2018

Naturally, people are freaking out: