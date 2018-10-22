People are hyperventilating over this viral video of a forest ‘breathing.’

In case all of the horror TV shows and movies coming out before Halloween aren't scaring you enough, you can sit back and let nature do the work this time.
Turns out, the natural forces of our planet can create horror without haunted houses or masked intruders. Just plain old, science. It lives among us!
A video of a forest in Sacre-Coeur, Quebec that appeared to be breathing has been circulating the internet:
Naturally, people are freaking out:
While the obvious fun explanations could be an alien invasion, the revival of Nickelodeon's "The Secret World of Alex Mack," or the Earth has lungs and it's having a panic attack, the real answer was broken down by IFL Science. And while the Earth could probably still use a Xanax, it's not that out of the ordinary.
Apparently this phenomenon can be explained by the result of loose soil meeting strong winds. Rather, "The Colors of the Wind" are more powerful than we think. Certified arborist at Shady Lane Expert Tree Care in Newmarket, Ontario, Mark Vanderwouw, told The Weather Network, “During a rain and windstorm event the ground becomes saturated, 'loosening' the soil's cohesion with the roots as the wind is blowing on a tree's crown."
In other words, the wind puts pressure on the trees and the force of the wind is transferred to the tree's roots, which causes the ground to look like it's hungover dry-heaving. If the wind lasted long enough at the same strength, the trees would eventually fall over.
While the breathing forest turns out to be a fairly normal occurrence, recent hurricanes have proven that wind is no joke. Stay safe, and do everything you can to keep our planet healthy.