Adam Levine’s shirtless Superbowl performance sparks heated debate about gender roles.

Regardless of how you feel about football, or the Patriots and Rams in particular, it's likely you already know that the 53rd Superbowl took place on Sunday. With the game itself, came all of the emotionally loaded top-billed commercials, a lot of jokes about Tom Brady, and a halftime show performed by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.
Per usual, the halftime show generated the most conversation for both the diehard football fans and the casual snackers alike. One of the most notable aspects of this performance was the fact that Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine eventually took off his shirt.
While some people debated the meanings behind his array of tattoos, and whether or not they found a shirtless Levine attractive, others pointed out the innate hypocrisy him being allowed to perform with his nipples exposed.
After all, back in 2004 Janet Jackson was "fined and blacklisted by US radio" after a wardrobe malfunction revealed one of her nipples during her performance with Justin Timberlake.
So now, to see Levine performing a large chunk of the halftime show with both nipples exposed and no repercussions feels like a very strong example of the double standard between how female performers and male performers are treated. And also, the privileges afforded white performers versus black performers.
Fans of Jackson went in on the double standard, pointing out how ludicrous it is that the 2004 performance took a huge toll on her career.
The difference between the reception towards Levine's shirtless performance and Jackson's momentary nipple slip says scores about the ways women's nipples are sexualized and men's are normalized. Hopefully, as more people call these double standards out, the culture will shift to something more equitable.