Adam Levine’s shirtless Superbowl performance sparks heated debate about gender roles.

Regardless of how you feel about football, or the Patriots and Rams in particular, it's likely you already know that the 53rd Superbowl took place on Sunday. With the game itself, came all of the emotionally loaded top-billed commercials, a lot of jokes about Tom Brady, and a halftime show performed by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Per usual, the halftime show generated the most conversation for both the diehard football fans and the casual snackers alike. One of the most notable aspects of this performance was the fact that Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine eventually took off his shirt.

Idc what the internet says, I’ll take a shirtless Adam Levine any day ! pic.twitter.com/ayaz9QfE44 — Melanie Renee (@iamMelRenee) February 4, 2019

While some people debated the meanings behind his array of tattoos, and whether or not they found a shirtless Levine attractive, others pointed out the innate hypocrisy him being allowed to perform with his nipples exposed.

adam levine shirtless looks like a DCEU super villain pic.twitter.com/ML1cDE9Zku — isabel (@oxfordcommmma) February 4, 2019