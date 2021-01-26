Someecards Logo
People are praising Gordon Ramsay after he shut down a vegan influencer on TikTok.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jan 26, 2021 | 7:32 PM

Gordon Ramsay, celebrity chef royalty and king of all-things beef, is deep in meaty feud with a vegan TikTok influencer...

If you're familiar with Ramsay, he's not exactly the type to hold back his criticism of food-related crimes.

@gordonramsayofficial

#duet with @redknappsrochester Oh you have my attention.....that’s just tacky ! #ramsayreacts #tiktokcooks #fyp

♬ original sound - Matthew Kirschner
@gordonramsayofficial

#duet with @realguga Nutella on Waygu? Seriously!! You idiot Nutella sandwich 🤦‍♀️🤯 #fyp

♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber

His harsh, sometimes "tough love," approach to food is beloved on "MasterChef," but when the beef wellington connoisseur caught the attention of a vegan, let's just say things got saucy...

"ThatVeganTeacher" is an animal rights activist and vegan TikTok influencer with 1.6 million followers, known for her 1 minute ukulele songs about plant-based diets.

She has sparked so much controversy on TikTok, in fact, that there's currently a petition to remove her from the platform. In this video, she asks Ketucky Fried Chicken to change their name to "Kentucky Fried Compassion."

@thatveganteacher

#kfc #kentuckyfriendcruelty #kentuckyfriedcompassion #beveganfromnowon @thatveganteacherwhosings #employeeofthemonth #thefutureisvegan

♬ original sound - That Vegan Teacher 🦋
