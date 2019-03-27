People have a lot of thoughts about this cutting board 'life hack.'

The internet loves a good life hack, whether it's a primer on the correct way to thread needles or a video showing us the right way to eat pineapples, who among us doesn't want to learn how to navigate the world with more savvy?!

After all, adulthood is nothing more than a long series of interactions where we fake calm and competence. Might as well up the ante with some shortcuts.

That being said, not all life hacks are created equal, and some of them feel like more of a desperate reach than an actual shortcut, and in those cases, people online do not hold back from calling it out.

The most recent example of a life hack largely rejected was posted by The Edmonton Journal. The hack, according to a now viral article, involves using the hole in your cutting board to funnel chopped veggies into a bowl.

You’re using a cutting board incorrectly. Reader, the hole has a purpose. https://t.co/koa4hliP7J pic.twitter.com/oJoTBxjR2u — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) March 26, 2019

While this trick can technically work with diced veggies and fruits, a LOT of people were left unconvinced.