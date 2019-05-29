People are sharing old TV shows that are cringe-inducing if you watch them now.

While it's fun to look back and re-watch our favorite old television shows and movies, sometimes it can be a little cringe-inducing. Times certainly change quickly and what was once socially acceptable can become taboo, offensive, or just hack comedy overnight. Sitcoms are are usually representative of whatever is funny at the moment, so watching it through a lens of what is funny now isn't exactly fair.

It's pretty expected that television shows and movies made over thirty years ago are going to be wildly different from what is being watched today, but things get especially weird when you decide to watch something from only a few years ago and think, "how did they get away with this?"

When LA-based writer and performer, Eden Dranger tweeted about how problematic "Entourage" is through 2019 goggles, the internet joined in on what else is particularly hard to swallow now.

What TV show aged horribly and you watch now and are like “WHY DID WE LIKE THAT”?



I just rewatched Entourage and there’s this line that made me want to punch a man: “Friends are girls you just haven’t fucked yet.” — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) May 28, 2019

1.

Married with Children. Hated it then, hate it now. Sexist, abusive, shame-filled crap. — Michael (@Home_Halfway) May 29, 2019