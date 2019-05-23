People are sharing the best bullsh*t they've ever heard. Dad invented gingerbread.

There's really nothing better than a fully insane, but perfectly executed lie. Of course, it has to be a lie that doesn't harm anyone--the more ridiculous, the better. I convinced a full class of first graders when I was seven that I wrote most songs on the radio and in high school I told everyone my dad invented Starbucks. Are there still people out there that believe the last one? I hope so. Why don't I get free coffee? My dad wants me to work hard, of course.

A beautifully spun piece of bullsh*t is best for pulling a solid prank on your friends, or if you're a parent, sometimes you just need to get your kids to stop asking questions. Why is the sky blue? Because that's what the giants felt like painting! Now, go to soccer...

So, when a comedian, Maisie Adam, on Twitter asked the internet what the best bullsh*t they've ever heard someone come out with, people were ready to share their most outrageously gullible moments and perfectly crafted nonsense.

TWITTER! What’s the best bullshit you’ve heard someone come out with?



I went to school with a lad who claimed his dad invented the phrase “No way José” and that they were still living off the royalties. — Maisie Adam (@MaisieAdam) May 21, 2019

1.