18 people share their dirtiest industry secrets. Those hotel sheets aren't clean.

Regardless of where you work, everyone knows there are some pretty dirty company secrets everywhere.
Whether it's a little lie like a bakery that says "baked fresh daily" but serves two day old products, a drunk bartender, or a luxury hotel that doesn't clean sheets, sometimes it's much better just not knowing what happens behind the scenes.
However, when a recent Reddit user asked the internet the question, "What's a dirty secret that everybody in your industry knows about but anyone outside of your line of work would be scandalized to hear?" people everywhere truly delivered. From waiters to doctors, mailmen to dentists--brace yourselves for a peek back behind the curtain of everything we currently believe to be safe. Read if you dare!
1. Furniture repair tips from "HippieJesus13."
When repairing furniture, a lot of times we just use a marker to cover up scratches. Granted they're carefully selected to match the color of course, but they're still just normal markers.
2. We don't want to know, "Bottleup3."
The actual price of eyeglass lenses
3. Sad news, "cruisefromottawa."
Almost all of the calls you hear on your local radio station are not LIVE. They were recorded during the last song or during a commercial break. There are many sneaky ways to make a call sound LIVE.
4. This is very upsetting, "Ego_Floss."
Parcels marked fragile are treated exactly the same as every other parcel.
5. Wait, protein supplements alone can't make me a bikini model, "overlyattachedbf?"
Those totally jacked-up personal trainers didn't get that way from the protein supplement they're trying to sell you.
6. Well this will haunt me forever, "bargainac."
Not really my industry anymore, but I used to work in a pet store (and now I work for a vet that works closely with several pet stores): if you’re in a pet store that sells snakes, there’s like a 75% chance at any given time that there’s a snake loose in there.
7. Ah, yes, "somePeopleAreStrange."
Drug abuse of every kind is normalized in the restaurant industry. It's crazy how many alcoholics/casual cocaine users I've worked with.
Although heavy drugs are very much frowned upon, people will boast about killing a bottle of expensive whiskey the other night.
8. But they're for sick people, "mamakf!"
Pharmacist here. Whenever pills get dropped on the floor, they get picked up and go back in the bottle.
9. Be nice to paramedics, "HeliosRises."
The folks in the ambulance with you, regardless of what you are being charged for care/transport, are making between $9.00 and $25.00 (no one I know makes the upper end) an hour. They genuinely care for your health/wellbeing (so long as you genuinely need their service), but could be in the middle of a 12/16/24 hour shift.
10. This makes sense, "Up2Eleven."
99% of tech support is using Google. Most issues could be handled by the user if they simply googled it.
11. This is a bummer, "seykuel."
Maybe not as scandalous as some things here, but I don't think people realize how wasteful live theatre tends to be. Some places make an effort to reuse materials, but even then there's a shit-ton of painted lumber, foam, and decommissioned props that go straight to the dump after the set's torn down.
12. This is nasty, "siel04."
We don't drain the pool after a kid throws up. We chlorinate the heck out of it. The bacteria are dead. We clean the crud out. But draining and refilling a pool would be waste of time and water. Seriously, though, it's clean when we're done. You won't get sick from whatever Charlie had before he upchucked.
13. Ahhhh, "myliltoehurts."
Few years ago I used to clean hotel rooms. It may have been unique to the company I worked for but we were ridiculously underpaid and given very little time to clean a room properly. It was common that if someone only slept a night or 2 in a bed it was just re-made without changing sheets. In rooms that had glasses (like actual glass ones) it was quicker to wash them in the sink than go for new ones. Even if that included wiping them dry with the same towel you used to wipe the last room's shower/sink/mirror with, or occasionally even toilet. Seriously, never drink of a hotel glass unless it's sealed in a bag.
14. I knew it, "littlefishsticks."
Perhaps not scandalous, but the urine pregnancy tests used in physicians offices and hospitals have the same accuracy as the cheap no-name brands you can buy at box stores. It’s a $45 dollar charge for the test where I work.
15. This has to be the truth, "GorillaonWheels."
Teacher, some of your kids suck.
16. Be nice to nurses, "imnotarobotbut."
Used to work in an emergency room. Everyone gets the same medical treatment, but I'll be sure to grab you an extra blanket/pillow/juice box if you're nice. If you're screaming profanities at me while I'm putting you on a bedpan, I probably won't come in to check on you as often.
17. Sounds about right, "Dethfiesta."
Some of your favorite artists are making extensive use of canned backing tracks at concerts.
18. Floss or be judged, "silvara."
Dental hygienist - we can 100% tell if you floss. Like don’t even bother lying honestly, it’s so easy to know who flosses and who doesn’t.