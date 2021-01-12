People are sharing what happened when they called the number on a bathroom stall.

When most of us see a phone number hastily scrawled on a bathroom stall, our eyes glaze over and we don't even think to call. In many cases these phone numbers are left at random, parts of pranks, or perhaps worse yet - someone who is serious and will be very angry to receive any joking solicitation.

Still, there are the few, the brave among us who take the plunge and call the mystery number on a bathroom wall and live to tell the tale, and many of them have shared their experiences in a popular Reddit thread.

1. From hulagirl4737: