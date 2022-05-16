20 people share things people brag about that really aren't a flex.

Bragging, boasting, gloating - whatever you want to call it (but those were all the synonyms I could find tho) - is annoying at best. But it can also be very telling...

After expertly scouring the bowels of Reddit, I (the expert) have compiled a collection of passionate answers to questions such as "What is something you’ve heard people boast about that they shouldn’t be proud of?" Luckily, I like my honesty like I like my Olivia Rodrigo songs: brutal.

See how many you agree with, or what you're guilty of. And then shove it all down and never think about it again! You're perfect!

1.

"I have never taken a sick day"...from a former boss, even though I know they'd been sick many days and just came to work anyway. You are the reason everyone else really needs to take sick days! - PoopFilledPants

2.