People can't handle the weirdness of Netflix's new 'Sexy Beasts' blind dating show.

Can someone check in on Netflix and make sure they're all...ok?

Netflix's "Love is Blind" marked an era of the pandemic where Mark was too short (and too young) for Jessica, but Jessica let her dog drink red wine and it's still probably safe to say not a single couple is still together? After spending hours talking to potential suitors without ever seeing what they looked like, contestants chose who they wanted to marry based on a dismebodied voice and some shared interests at best. Naturally, viewers were hooked and while we stayed inside wondering how long it would be until we could leave our houses without bathing in sanitizer and wearing two masks, the escapism of thirsty singles on the hunt for a "deep connection" was a hit.

Now, instead of giving people what they want (another season of "Love is Blind"), Netflix has announced "Sexy Beasts." With hairy animal masks and Hollywood makeup to disguise their features, contestants will attempt to fall in love with...a goat holding a gun? A panda asking about health insurance? A dolphin at a bar? Did anyone think this through or is everyone on this show just desperate to become a influencer paying their rent with sponsored content for beachwear?