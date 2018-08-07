People are going crazy trying to figure out which woman is the mom in these viral pics.

Drinking water, wearing sunscreen, and eating healthy and exercising are all great ways to keep a healthy appearance up. But if we're being honest, when it comes to the ways the years affect our face, most of it comes down to a gamble of genetics.
Most people end up aging somewhere between a portrait of the grim reaper and an intimidatingly baby-faced vampire, but there are always exceptions.
When the Twitter user Krissy Nicole dedicated a tweet to her mom, alongside a few photos, the internet immediately freaked out.
Who is the mother and who is the daughter? They look like they could be sisters and this fact will haunt the rest of us for years - much like a vampire harvesting blood to remain forever young.
If you peep the avatar for Krissy's Twitter it's easy to piece together the fact that the blonde woman is the mother. Even so, her youthful appearance definitely elicits a double take. She might claim the youthfulness is genetics and a healthy lifestyle, but I'm convinced she's either a vampire or has made some other pact with the Devil.