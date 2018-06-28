13 people share the creepiest and weirdest meet-cutes that led to love.

We've all witnessed our fair share of meet-cutes through the popular rom coms of the ages. A heroine drops her books, feels the brush of a hand, and looks up to see handsome jock ready to whisk her off her feet to first period. A couple exchanges glances across the club only to eventually break the ice with a clever line. Two high schoolers in the closet find each other online, and come out in an symbolic moment of both untrammeled romance and bravery.

But what about all the meet-cutes that are slightly more bizarre, weird, or even downright creepy? Not all love stories start the same, and some of the best partners find each other in unlikely and often NSFW circumstances.

In fact, the most recent episode of our Someecards podcast Creep interviews a couple about their hilarious meet-cute story, as well as their creepiest dating anecdotes.

In another episode, a guest shares details of a relationship that started in the appliance section of Craigslist.