People are debating whether it’s okay for a 30-year-old and a 19-year-old to date.

As with all types of relationships, no two age gap relationships are the same. At the end of the day, the health of a relationship comes down to the intentions and habits of each person involved, why they got together, and how they treat each other.

Still, there are big cultural factors that affect every relationship, and pretending relationship patterns occur in a vacuum is delusional at best, and dangerous at worst.

This is where it gets tricky when it comes to discussions around age gap relationships: because on one hand, as long as both partners involved in a relationship are adults, it's technically their business who they date.

On the other hand, longstanding cultural trends where (more statistically often) men seek out relationships with much younger women reflect a lot back about power dynamics, beauty standards, and emotional insecurity.

Needless to say, discussion was rich and passionate in a popular Reddit thread where one user asked this question: What is your opinion on a 30 year old dating a 19 year old?