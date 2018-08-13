People are sharing their ‘deepest darkest’ family secrets. One guy’s response went viral.

Even the most Leave it to Beaver family among us has some deep, dark family secrets in tow. In fact, I'd argue it's often the most buttoned-down and mum among us that have the scariest skeletons in their closet.

The skeletons came out to play in response to a recent prompt by Twitter user Jessi, who asked the internet to share the "deepest darkest family secret" they learned as adults.

What's the deep dark family secret that you learned as an adult? — Jessi (@lovelyjessij) August 9, 2018

The responses ranged from downright tragic to bizarre, but one man's story of his grandfather quickly went viral and stole the spotlight for its cinematic quality.

It all started with an unexpected discovery at his grandfather's funeral.

At my grandpops funeral, I learned that he was a professional welterweight boxer in NYC in the 40's. The question was why he never told us & how nobody knew. I continued to dig & discovered the sad reasons why. https://t.co/qwoSgbUQTu — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) August 10, 2018

I sat and stared at medals won and articles from my grandpops bouts in NYC in the 40's. But no one had any intel as to why his boxing career had been such a secret. I only learned the truth about 10 years ago. My grandpops passed in '88. — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) August 10, 2018