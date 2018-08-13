People are sharing their ‘deepest darkest’ family secrets. One guy’s response went viral.

Even the most Leave it to Beaver family among us has some deep, dark family secrets in tow. In fact, I'd argue it's often the most buttoned-down and mum among us that have the scariest skeletons in their closet.
The skeletons came out to play in response to a recent prompt by Twitter user Jessi, who asked the internet to share the "deepest darkest family secret" they learned as adults.
The responses ranged from downright tragic to bizarre, but one man's story of his grandfather quickly went viral and stole the spotlight for its cinematic quality.
It all started with an unexpected discovery at his grandfather's funeral.
The more he discovered, the more questions he had about his grandfather's hidden life as a pro boxer.
Eventually, when his great uncle got sick, they sat down and had a talk about the real reason grandpa quit boxing.
Basically, his grandpa was beating so many white contenders in the 1940s that the mob felt uncomfortable (because they were losing their betting money), so they threatened him into quitting.
He then went on to establish a career as an established chef.
After gathering old articles about his grandpa, our Twitter storyteller decided to gift them to his mom, who had no idea about her father's secret life.
People on Twitter were rightfully stunned by how amazing this man's grandfather was, and how much he sacrificed to protect his family from the mob.
Honestly though, this would make for an incredible screenplay. His viral status has given this man a lot of attention and pressure to make his grandpa's story to life, I hope he makes whatever decision is best for the family. But selfishly, I'd love to read and hear more of his grandpa's amazing story.