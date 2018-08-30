People with ‘dirty’ last names are sharing why their lives are hilarious hell.

Some people are blessed with lyrical names, names that hearken to a deep cultural heritage, or a fascinating origin story about their parents' name choice. Others, however, are stuck with last names that spark a childhood full of hack dirty jokes, and side-eye from pearl clutchers who assume the name is fake.
Needless to say, when the Twitter user Natalie Weiner shared how an online form rejected her last name under the pretense that it's "offensive language," it opened up the flood gates for a thread full of glorious names.
As evidenced by this thread, Weiner is far from alone when it comes to her last name struggle. Tons of people with similarly "dirty" last names chimed in with their solidarity and anecdotes about living out the most hilarious hellscape.
One man shared how he can't even play videogames with his legal name.
A few men with the same sexually charged last named chimed in to share their solidarity.
Even some of the simplest names get people in trouble because the internet is emotionally broken and programmed by perverts.
For people with "dirty" last names, the pressure to create a fake "normal" last name to use the internet is incredibly real.
Pretty much every name you could conceive popped in to raise their fist in solidarity with Weiner.
One of these forbidden names is, dare I say, pretty?!
Luckily for Weiner, the thread's viral status got her effectively unblocked from Maxpreps.
At times, the power of Twitter can act as a true blessing.
Hopefully, if Weiner faces similar name struggles in the future, she'll know she's far from alone, Dickman, Cummings, Gaywood, Shitari and Cockburn all have her back.