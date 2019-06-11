17 people dish on the worst dating profiles they've swiped left on.

Online dating is a special kind of hell that we have created for ourselves and can't seem escape. Cute! While swiping is a lot easier and less time consuming then meeting someone IRL, it also subjects us to dealing with way more people than we naturally would. Even if you're just viewing someone's profile, reading their likes and dislikes can be nauseating. I'm looking at you, Mr. I-Only-Like-Chicks-Who-Deep-Throat.

I won't say that there aren't some great people out there on dating sites -- they're definitely are. You just have to dig to find them. And while digging, you're going to stumble upon some nasty sh*t. And chances are you screenshot those profiles and sent them to the group chat. But what about the ones you and your besties have missed? Have no fear, people on reddit gathered to share the worst things they have read on people's dating profiles after user RandoBrandoBanjo asked, "What's the bitchiest, most pretentious/entitled thing someone can have in their online profile?" Here are some of the best answers.

1. The person who thinks they invented the American Dream (emalen)

"CEO of [LastName] Industries" "School of Hard Knocks"

2. The contradictory misogynist (SouthernYankeeWitch)

I quite often see men posting that they want a woman who is "very intelligent" but "not as smart as me, of course." I always vomit in my mouth a little.

3. The confident anti-vaxxer (833CheesecakePiehead)