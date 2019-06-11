17 people dish on the worst dating profiles they've swiped left on.

Online dating is a special kind of hell that we have created for ourselves and can't seem escape. Cute! While swiping is a lot easier and less time consuming then meeting someone IRL, it also subjects us to dealing with way more people than we naturally would. Even if you're just viewing someone's profile, reading their likes and dislikes can be nauseating. I'm looking at you, Mr. I-Only-Like-Chicks-Who-Deep-Throat.
I won't say that there aren't some great people out there on dating sites -- they're definitely are. You just have to dig to find them. And while digging, you're going to stumble upon some nasty sh*t. And chances are you screenshot those profiles and sent them to the group chat. But what about the ones you and your besties have missed? Have no fear, people on reddit gathered to share the worst things they have read on people's dating profiles after user RandoBrandoBanjo asked, "What's the bitchiest, most pretentious/entitled thing someone can have in their online profile?" Here are some of the best answers.
1. The person who thinks they invented the American Dream (emalen)
"CEO of [LastName] Industries"
"School of Hard Knocks"
2. The contradictory misogynist (SouthernYankeeWitch)
I quite often see men posting that they want a woman who is "very intelligent" but "not as smart as me, of course."
I always vomit in my mouth a little.
3. The confident anti-vaxxer (833CheesecakePiehead)
"I'm anti-vax, and if you insult me, I will make sure you don't hear the end of it."
Do I need to say why?
4. The entitled world traveler (BrianChoi6969)
I once saw a profile that said all the countries this girl had visited. Denmark, Sweden, Australia, Cameroon, Thailand, Japan, and many more. Then it said her exes brought her to France and China, which she did not enjoy. She said if you wanted to date her you better bring her to nice places or else.
5. The elitist assh*le (legit_henryt)
‘I don’t speak broke sorry’
6. The unoriginal person who thinks they're like, so clever (HoneyMinx)
"Fluent in sarcasm."
Just so cheesy and overused.
7. The drama queen in denial (deedlesdoodles)
No drama!!! Usually means they are just full of it. They just don't want you to bring your own and sully theirs
8. The guy who is going to die alone (lanakia)
One guy's profile that I read was: "38 male - No cats, no tats... Shows you don't even respect yourself, no atheists, NO libtards... Have a brain or bye, show some respect; it'd be nice for a change. Actually over 50"
IMO, don't give someone a list of "no's" it is very negative and talk about respect - lying about your age.
9. The person with too many standards to function (VonMeatstein)
The profiles that say like " you have to be this height, this weight or make this income " and such.
10. The person who needs to cool it with the internet lingo (lamiller0622)
"Boss Babe Entrepreneur Mommy #Younique PM for details *winky emoji lipstick emoji* "
11. The smug idiot (amildman)
Always the smartest person in the room."
Then you're in some pretty fucking dense rooms, aren't you, you numpty.
12. The person whose entire personality is "I love vacation." (lol_im_back3)
I saw one where a guy, whose pictures were all "vacationy," just had "Been to more places and am more cultured than you." Unironically, as best as I could tell. Okay?
13. The wannabe Marilyn Monroe (Glideintomy)
"If you can't handle me at my worst, then you don't deserve me at my best" or some shit like that.
Yeah, no one deserves your emotional manipulation and temper tantrums just for what? You dress nice?
14. The wannabe Cersei Lannister (Talion66)
"You want a whore, buy one. You want a queen, earn her!"
That didn't work out well for Cersei, most likely won't work out for you. She was mad and shagging her brother. Not the best person to compare yourself to.
15. The "Nice Guy" who finishes last (Crown-of-Roses)
Where a guy gives a sob story about his exes, how he got catfished by someone in his profile, or says how nice of a guy they are.
16. The arrogant d*ckhead (lacoulpro)
“Prove to me that this app works” or “prove to me that not all women are...”. Like. Get out of here. I don’t owe you anything buddy.
17. The person who should just sign off (NightsSoBreezy)
“... and I probably hate you”