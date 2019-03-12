People are dragging this sexist viral photo of a little boy and girl in hospital gear.

Casual sexism is embedded in so many parts of our culture it can feel nearly invisible until you shake your brain and realize it's been right there the whole time. Whether conscious or not, so many of the outdated gendered stereotypes are projected onto children from a very young age.

While it might feel over the top to call it out in seemingly benign situations, every joke and assumption made about kids form the building blocks of their self-perception. Which is to say, if something sexist or reductive is being projected onto kids, it's best to nip it in the bud.

All this being said, a picture posted by the Twitter page Medical Shots is now getting dragged for sexist connotations.

While the children themselves are cute, posting a photo that assumes the girl will be a nurse and the boy will be a doctor feels very tired.