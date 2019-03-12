People are dragging this sexist viral photo of a little boy and girl in hospital gear.

Casual sexism is embedded in so many parts of our culture it can feel nearly invisible until you shake your brain and realize it's been right there the whole time. Whether conscious or not, so many of the outdated gendered stereotypes are projected onto children from a very young age.
While it might feel over the top to call it out in seemingly benign situations, every joke and assumption made about kids form the building blocks of their self-perception. Which is to say, if something sexist or reductive is being projected onto kids, it's best to nip it in the bud.
All this being said, a picture posted by the Twitter page Medical Shots is now getting dragged for sexist connotations.
While the children themselves are cute, posting a photo that assumes the girl will be a nurse and the boy will be a doctor feels very tired.
There is nothing wrong with either of them pursuing either career, but it seems unnecessary to project these old stereotypes onto literal children.
It didn't take long for someone to post a perfect alternative to the original photo, one that maintains the cuteness without the tired assumptions.
Overall the picture got a big nope from Twitter.
This thread is basically an endless waterfall of nope, and the GIFs are a beauty to behold.
I have a feeling this is the last time this page will post a picture of this sentiment, unless igniting the backlash was part of the plan all along.