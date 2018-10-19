People are dragging Trump for another deeply confusing tweet. Happy Friday!

Another day, another dollar, another opportunity to mock our terrifying president before Mike Pence permanently shuts off the internet with his terrifying cold abstinence loving hands.

To kick off our weekend full of attempts to avoid the constantly depressing newscycle, Trump, in all his lack of self-awareness - tweeted the perfect set up for everyone to roast him.

When referring to the USA, I will always capitalize the word Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2018

For starters, I'm not sure what he was actually trying to do here?! Is this tweet meant to prove his level of patriotism? I'm honestly a bit jealous of how excited he is to tweet this! I don't think I've been this excited about one of my tweets since I took mushrooms two years ago and forgot Trump was president (it was a great four hours).

Needless to say, the enthusiasm and bizarre correlation between capitalizing words and patriotism brought out a thorough roasting of the president.