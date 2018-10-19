People are dragging Trump for another deeply confusing tweet. Happy Friday!

Another day, another dollar, another opportunity to mock our terrifying president before Mike Pence permanently shuts off the internet with his terrifying cold abstinence loving hands.
To kick off our weekend full of attempts to avoid the constantly depressing newscycle, Trump, in all his lack of self-awareness - tweeted the perfect set up for everyone to roast him.
For starters, I'm not sure what he was actually trying to do here?! Is this tweet meant to prove his level of patriotism? I'm honestly a bit jealous of how excited he is to tweet this! I don't think I've been this excited about one of my tweets since I took mushrooms two years ago and forgot Trump was president (it was a great four hours).
Needless to say, the enthusiasm and bizarre correlation between capitalizing words and patriotism brought out a thorough roasting of the president.
Several Twitter users, including Frederick Douglass himself (ghosts are REAL), pointed out that Trump doesn't even keep up with his own pattern of capitalizing "Country."
Others eloquently pointed out how Trump's priorities are deeply off, given the recent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
But also, the responses were mostly roasts, because we are all so very tired, and sometimes you have to joke to keep from screaming 24/7.
The jokes keep making themselves, and if you need a bit of catharsis - the opportunity for you to jump into the abyss still stands.