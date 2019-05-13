People have theories about the white horse at the end of last night's 'Game of Thrones.' Are you there, Ned?

Last night's episode of "Game of Thrones" was a fire storm of chaos and apocalyptic destruction. There were sword battles, scorched neighborhoods and Dany having a meltdown worthy of a reality television show starring the Kardashian women and their dragon mother, Kris.

While there are plenty of theories out there for what the finale will bring us, the most interesting ones involve that white horse at the very end of the episode. While everyone around Arya is dead from Dany's dragon hissy fit despite hearing the bells of surrender (WTF Dany? Have a glass of wine), Arya finds an angelic white horse and rides off to do what we can only assume is murder Daenerys so that Jon Snow can take the throne. Either that, or the white horse is a biblical symbol for death and Arya has died...I don't think the writers could do that to us, though.

Since Bran can control animals as the three eyed raven, it's possible he sent the horse to save her: