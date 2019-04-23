People haven't stopped forgetting who Tony Hawk is and it's only getting funnier.

Tony Hawk has proven for years that skateboarding isn't just for 12-year-olds who want to rebel. While that isn't ideal for any adult woman trying to date an adult man, considering it's now acceptable to be 30-years-old and skate to work on a longboard, it is great for Tony Hawk.

Tony Hawk has been able to build an entire career off of something most of us do in middle school and then forget about. Why didn't I try to make a career off of my rollerblading skills? Would anyone pay to watch me adult Skip-it? No?

When Hawk isn't skateboarding and raising money for The Tony Hawk Foundation , an organization that builds public skate parks for children and teens, he's making jokes on Twitter about the hilarious interactions he has with people who almost recognize him. Considering the peak of Hawk's fame was spent in a helmet, it makes sense that people would have to do a double take. Awhile back, it started with a series of tweets about Hawk's interactions at airports, restaurants and pretty much anywhere when someone assumes he's either just a guy who looks like Tony Hawk, or a guy who has the same name as Tony Hawk.