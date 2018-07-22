15 people who hilariously recreated their childhood photos down to the very last detail.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 22, 2018@7:45 PM
The candor of childhood photos is difficult to recreate. When we're tiny we are constantly stretching our bodies into all manner of ridiculous positions that are hard to capture as adults with tired bodies.

So, when people truly commit to recreating the specific style, moods and poses of their childhood pictures it's a beautifully absurd sight to behold.

Luckily, for those of us too lazy to visually recreate our childhood in full, there are dedicated people who will capture everything from their baby bull cut to the curl of their fingers.

Looking at side-by-sides of reenated photos is a personal favorite activity, so I figured I would pass on the joy with the rest of you.

Here are 15 people who hilariously recreated their childhood photos, down to the very last detail.

1.

Even the bull cut checks out.
Imgur

2.

That parted mouth, though.
Imgur
3.

The baby in the bottom right corner takes the cake.
Imgur

4.

Those knee-high socks are a LOOK.
Imgur

5.

Reliving the diaper is true commitment.
Imgur
6.

Mom has STAYED strong.
Imgur

7.

The devil is in the detailed head placement.
Imgur

8.

Their faces look exactly the same.
Imgur
9.

Even the foliage matches.
Imgur

10.

Truly brave to hold a grown man's feet like that.
Imgur

11.

A love of french fries transcends age.
Imgur
12.

That water captured in midair!
Imgur

13.

This one almost feels sensual as adults.
Imgur

14.

Even the mud placement is intentional.
Imgur
15.

This one looks deeply uncomfortable.
Imgur
