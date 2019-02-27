10 people Lady Gaga should date who aren’t Bradley Cooper.

Advertising

I realize this might be a controversial opinion, but we're all going to have to face it sooner or later: Lady Gaga is too good for Bradley Cooper. Even if we lived in a world where Lady Gaga wasn't a musical goddess spun from the glitter of a velvet-voiced unicorn's tail, Bradley Cooper is in a relationship. He is a father. He's a talented actor, but also how hard is it to pretend you're in love with Lady Gaga? C'mon. While their performance at the Oscars was so sexy it should've been rated NC-17 and required a condom to view, it's time to let the fantasy go. Lady Gaga is single, though, and even the most magical people among us still need love. That's why we put together this list of potential suitors who are seemingly good enough for Lady Gaga's heart. The twist: none of them are Bradley Cooper. Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk are both too good for corny ass Bradley cooper and should date eachother instead — Ashley (@shleybee_) February 26, 2019

Advertising

1. Beyoncé I know you're thinking, "but wait, isn't Beyoncé in a relationship too?" Um, remember that time Jay-Z cheated on her and then wrote a whole album about it? Beyoncé and Lady Gaga would be so hot together it would make the "Shallow" performance at the Oscars look like two teenagers getting their braces caught in a sweaty first kiss.

Advertising

2. What about Ryan Gosling? If we're going to go with a scruffy male actor, we should probably pick Ry-Gos over Bradley Cooper. He's funny, he's adorable, he has a 60-pack of abdominal muscles and he seems like he would be really chill with letting her shine. 3. Oprah

Advertising

Oprah is definitely equal to Lady Gaga's level of goddess and her romantic life is very mysterious. They would be a filthy rich power couple that could even buy Bradley Cooper a car if they wanted to throw him a bone. 4. Both Michelle and Barack Obama If a reality television star can become president, I don't see why a former president and his wife can't date a Lady Gaga. The Obama's are a beautiful couple and Gaga is definitely smart and talented enough to keep up with them.

Advertising

5. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Chrissy and John are Twitter's favorite couple and Lady Gaga is the country's favorite person--together their family would be a rainbow of superhuman skill. 6. Sirius Black

Advertising

I don't see any reason why this isn't entirely possible. Oh, Sirius is dead? Oh, Sirius is a fictional character? So is Jackson Maine, but we're still all clearly holding on tightly to that dream. 7. Wonder Woman This might be one of those situations when people date someone who is exactly like them considering Lady Gaga basically is Wonder Woman, but I think it could still work.

Advertising

8. The Mona Lisa She's an icon, Gaga's an icon--this would be a perfect match. 9. Michelangelo's David David is hot and carved from a single block of marble, Gaga was probably scultped by angels from a single block of diamond--together, they would most likely sprout wings.

Advertising

The incredible details of the hand of David by Michelangelo. The marble statue was completed in 1504, when Michelangelo was 29 years old pic.twitter.com/mv3w51GW0T — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 24, 2019 10. Danerys Targaryen and all her dragons This one is just obvious. There you have it, Gaga--find your truth!