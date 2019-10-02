☰
Articles
Home
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Memes / Lists / Comics
Ecards
Newest & Popular
Yom Kippur
Oct 8
Columbus Day
Oct 14
More...
Brand Partners
Mentos Small Talk
Bless the Harts
Store
SomeWine
Someecards Products
Company
About
Contact
Press
Advertise
Newsletter
Jobs
Legal
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
DMCA
©Someecards
People are making fun of a tweet claiming a family of four is 'struggling' on $350k a year.
Bronwyn Isaac
Oct 02, 2019
@
3:17 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc