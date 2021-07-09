People have mixed reactions to Colin Farrell crying about homelessness on 'Jimmy Kimmel.'

On Wednesday, actor Colin Farrell was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where his light-hearted banter quickly shifted into a more serious reflection.

During his interview with guest host and comedian Wanda Sykes, Farrell got real about the crisis of homelessness in Los Angeles, and how it makes him feel to see other people suffering.

While getting emotional, Farrell shared how tough it was to see so many people on the streets: