People mock televangelist Jim Bakker for claiming God can't hear prayers through masks.

In theory, the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would inspire more people to keep wearing their masks in public in order to flatten the curve and prevent more variants from forming.

However, the act of wearing a mask is still heavily politicized, with some even going so far as to cite their religious or spiritual beliefs as a reason to go mask-free.

Among the detractors is former televangelist (who was convicted of fraud) Jim Bakker, who recently posed the question: can God hear your prayers through a mask?