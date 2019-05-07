People noticed Nick Jonas’ Met Gala look was a ‘Little Finger’ vibe. Sophie Turner clapped back.

Last night at the Met Gala there were too many incredibly sparkly, sexy couples to count. In case you're unfamiliar, the Met Gala is a yearly party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where Anna Wintour of Vogue judges who gets to be celebrity of the year based on what they're wearing. It's essentially a way for famous people to get together and remind each other how rich and good looking they are. But it looks so fun!
Standing out from the throngs of hotties was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Nick's brother, Joe Jonas recently got married in Vegas to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner:
And the newlyweds truly crushed the game. Damn, Sansa, you're really having a moment right now. Own it.
However, some hardcore "Game of Thrones" fans started to notice that Nick's Met Gala look was suspiciously similar to a villain...
Nick must've noticed too, because he wasn't afraid to make fun of himself on Instagram:
And Sophie Turner clapped back like the true Sansa she is:
Great job, Jonas family.