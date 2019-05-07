People noticed Nick Jonas’ Met Gala look was a ‘Little Finger’ vibe. Sophie Turner clapped back.

Last night at the Met Gala there were too many incredibly sparkly, sexy couples to count. In case you're unfamiliar, the Met Gala is a yearly party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where Anna Wintour of Vogue judges who gets to be celebrity of the year based on what they're wearing. It's essentially a way for famous people to get together and remind each other how rich and good looking they are. But it looks so fun!

Standing out from the throngs of hotties was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Nick's brother, Joe Jonas recently got married in Vegas to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner:

can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG — sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019

And the newlyweds truly crushed the game. Damn, Sansa, you're really having a moment right now. Own it.