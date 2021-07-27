People are obsessed with this Olympic martial artist who looks exactly like Lady Gaga.

The internet loves a doppelganger, particularly when that doppelganger looks like one of the most famous pop stars to ever live, Lady Gaga.

In a strange turn of events, the past year has given the internet a handful of Lady Gaga doppelgangers, the latest of whom is competing at the Olympics.

But before we get to her, let's review a few of the other doppelgangers to set the scene for how many people are walking this earth with Lady Gaga's famous face.

First, there was the dentist who went viral for her resemblance.