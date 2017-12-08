People on Twitter are listing stuff that is 'better than sex.' A new meme is born.

Every day is a fresh hell, but in that hell there are tiny blooming flowers of hope, joy, and solidarity that take shape in the form of memes. The latest meme on Twitter has grown out of a thread of people listing activities, feelings and moments better than sex (do those exist?!). The list is far more extensive and creative than one might assume. And why shouldn't it be?!
The world is full of satisfying experiences that don't require a willing and skilled sex partner.
People on Twitter went all the way in with their "better than sex" list.
Given the political climate and existential dread of 2017, it makes sense that sex didn't automatically eclipse all.
While good sex will always have a top spot in the list of most beloved human activities, the jury is out about how many experiences are better than sex.
There are lot of good GIFs expressing this sentiment.
Just let me shoehorn in ONE more GIF, okay?!
I feel better (than sex).
This is a meme with legs for days.