13 people who discovered their partners were living a double life. Trust no one.

As much as I'd love for us to be living in a world where people are trustworthy, that's just simply not reality. A lot of people are out in the world smiling and spinning lovely webs while secretly living double lives.

Hindsight is always 20/20, and oftentimes when people find out their partner was a liar or cheater, they're able to retroactively spot some pretty big red flags.

The stories truly rolled out when the Reddit user Berns_whenip asked people to share about partners (or family members) who were living double lives.

Truly, these stories will make you never trust another human being.

1. TFW dad's job is way cooler than you thought.