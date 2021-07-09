16 reactions to a photo of 6'7" Barron Trump towering over Melania.

Barron Trump, the teenage son of Donald and Melania Trump, has everyone on social media mesmerized by his height of approximately six feet and seven inches.

Of course for the record, making fun of a child regardless of whether or not they are the son of a president is never a classy or appropriate move. However, Barron is objectively tall and that's simply a fact that people are noticing. Any roast jokes about character or politics should only ever target the adults in his family, which is why most people just couldn't help but want to support Barron's inevitably successful basketball career. If he's already 6'7" at fifteen, one can only wonder if when he reaches adulthood he might be so tall that he can no longer hear anything his family is saying? We'll see.

So, here are the best tweets we could find to people realizing once again that 15-year-old Barron Trump is indeed very tall.