People react to survey that says 44% of Australians won’t date a bisexual person.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 23, 2021 | 4:08 PM
It's completely natural and fine to notice basic patterns in who you're attracted to romantically, many of us have personality traits and even physical traits that draw us in.

However, it's a different thing completely to have preferences that stereotype and exclude whole groups of people.

People online are discussing the issue of dating exclusion and stereotypes after a national survey of 60,000 people revealed as many as 44% of Australians wouldn't date a bisexual person.

According to the survey, 75% of people older than 75-years-old said they were definitely not interested in being in a relationship with someone attracted to multiple genders, while 84% of people between 18-24 had no problem with it. Which is to say, in this specific survey, there was a clear generational divide in preferences.

Still, the overall percentage of 44% against dating bisexuals merited a lot of reactions from frustrated people on Twitter.

