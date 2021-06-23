People react to survey that says 44% of Australians won’t date a bisexual person.

It's completely natural and fine to notice basic patterns in who you're attracted to romantically, many of us have personality traits and even physical traits that draw us in.

However, it's a different thing completely to have preferences that stereotype and exclude whole groups of people.

People online are discussing the issue of dating exclusion and stereotypes after a national survey of 60,000 people revealed as many as 44% of Australians wouldn't date a bisexual person.

According to the survey, 75% of people older than 75-years-old said they were definitely not interested in being in a relationship with someone attracted to multiple genders, while 84% of people between 18-24 had no problem with it. Which is to say, in this specific survey, there was a clear generational divide in preferences.

Still, the overall percentage of 44% against dating bisexuals merited a lot of reactions from frustrated people on Twitter.